7:14 by Njabulo Njabulo Have your say: Nothing wrong with asking the President as to who will succeed him?

Nothing wrong with asking the president about when he is going to name his successor.lt is a fact that someone has to take over from him when he retires. Mr Dube only asked him(president) about when he is going to name his successor, but not for him(president), to name someone to take over his position now. Chimene and Mlala misconstrued Dube’s question .