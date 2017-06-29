5:45 by David Barber Have your say: Response: “Will an election in 2018 solve our problems?”

SIR – Eddie Cross’s desperately sad history of elections in Zimbabwe (his article “Will an election in 2018 solve our problems?” in your edition of 27th June) makes a powerful argument that opponents of Mugabe must not rely on next year’s elections. He is right because Mugabe has already shown that, if election results go against him, he just ignores them and carries on regardless.