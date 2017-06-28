UZPROTESTAFTERMATH: ZRP arrest UZ student leaders

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers arrested the student leaders namely Ignatius Mukuchi, the Treasurer of the UZ Student Representative Council (SRC), Steven Tsikirai, the SRC President and Kudakwashe Guta, the SRC Secretary for Sports and detained them at Harare Central Police Station.
ZRP officers allege that the student leaders acted in a disorderly conduct and committed public violence during a protest staged by some UZ medical students on Monday 26 June 2017 against the unilateral hiking of fees at the institution.
The UZ students, who are represented by Bellinda Chinowawa, Kuzivakwashe Ngodza and Noble Chinhano of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) are yet to appear in court.
Meanwhile, ZLHR has gathered that some unidentified people have been harassing and issuing threats to some UZ medical students with unspecified action following Monday’s protests.
The unidentified people, who have been calling the students with withheld phone numbers, advised the students that they "know how to deal with people like you".