VIP Mphoko not the right person to speak for the government

lt should be Mps from Mat North ,Chiefs from Mat North, public notaries(Mat N and Midlands), Mps from Midlands and Chiefs from Midlands. This must include, pastors, from those areas and secondary victims who witnessed the atrocities, including primary victims who survived the attrocities.
Furthermore, the Gukurahundi matter must be dealt solely on its own without being mixed with other issues like murambatsvina and Entumbane skirmishes(as is planned by the government). This is to ensure that the Gukurahundi matter is dealt with, effectively and efficiently without being overshadowed by other issues. The government has erred by delegating Vip Mphoko to be its spokesman in this matter ,although the NPR will be an independent body.
The government should have given the task to Professor Jonathan Moyo . Vip Mphoko comes from Mat South which was unscathed during the commission of the Gukurahundi atrocities. He ,therefore, has superficial information concerning the Gukurahundi atrocities. But Professor Jonathan Moyo has adequate and first hand information concerning the Gukurahundi atrocities that took place. Again, he can also be drafted to the NPR and all the other people that are mentioned above, in this paper. Of course, there will also be judges who will be part of the NPR, as legal expertise are needed.
lf, the Gukurahundi atrocities matter is dealt with, in the aforementioned way ,then a good conclusion will be arrived at and it will be easy to propagate whatever the NPR would have concluded or written in their submission to the government. The Gukurandu atrocities matter is a very delicate matter, hence it needs to be dealt with circumspectly or with much due careFeatured