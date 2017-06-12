7:32 by News24 Have your say: WATCH: ‘We are unfazed by Zanu-PF’s war threats,’ says Zim group

Harare – Zimbabwean social movement Tajamuka/Sesijikile has rubbished Zanu-PF's threat to "take up arms" if the movement proceeds with a planned week’s shutdown of the country to protest against President Robert Mugabe’s alleged misrule.