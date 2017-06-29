6:09 by ZLHR Have your say: Zim court ends clergyman’s detention over UZ protests

HARARE Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa on Wednesday 28 June 2017 ended the two-day detention of His Generation Church leader Pastor Evan Mawarire and Ocean Chihota after she set them free on $200 bail each following their arrest early this week for allegedly committing public violence and disorderly conduct.