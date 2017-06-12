10:53 by David Barber Have your say: Zimbabwean campaigners need to think again about how to fight oppression and poverty

The campaigners who stand up to Mugabe are a courageous band of brothers and sisters, admired across the world, and rightly so, for what they do. They are true heroes, subjected to intimidation, imprisonment, torture and murder, and many will never be found. Theirs has been a long fight, so they have earned a quicker resolution to their mission, one that will get all Zimbabweans out of oppression and poverty very much faster than now.