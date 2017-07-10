6:06 by ZLHR Have your say: Abduction, disappearance and torture of UZ student abominable

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) strongly condemns the abominable treatment of Fanuel Kaseke, a student activist who was abducted and disappeared by some unidentified people on Thursday 29 June 2017 and held incommunicado until he was released on Tuesday 04 July 2017.