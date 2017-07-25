14:55 by MDC Youth Assembly Have your say: Anger over police heavy handedness on innocent MDC-T youths

The character, attitude and behaviour of the police is bad and unacceptable. In the past three days, eight MDC-T youths in Gweru have been arrested on false charges after a demonstration by youths from 15 parties on Saturday who were demanding reforms at Zec and a level playing field ahead of the watershed 2018 elections.