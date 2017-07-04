4.7.2017 6:27
by Nango

The Auditor General has raised a red flag over lack of transparency and accountability

Zimbabwe could be losing millions of dollars through misuse of retained funds by various Government Departments who are retaining 100% of the funds they are collecting. The Auditor General has raised a red flag over lack of transparency and accountability with regards to most of these statutory and retention funds.

This compromise in Public Finance Management Systems is a wakeup call for the country to revert back to the old system where all revenues were deposited into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) (except in special cases, according to Section 302 (b) of the Constitution), and all allocations and disbursements were made

 from these subject to the permission of Parliament through the budget process. CLICK HERE for more on this.

