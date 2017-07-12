Biti’s Party Selects Candidates for 2018 Parliamentary Elections

Addressing some of the candidates, Biti said the PDP’s move is designed to ensure that there is full democracy in Zimbabwe.He said there now have at least half the number of people who will contest in the parliamentary elections despite the fact that they are still engaged in talks with some opposition parties with the hope of crafting a grand coalition ahead of the 2018 general polls.
Some of the candidates include Tatenda Chigwada -Harare South, Evelyn Masaiti- Mabvuku, Moses Manyengavana-Highfield West, Linda Masarira-Harare Central, Tarisai Musurudzwa –Epworth, Willias Madzimure – Kambuzuma and several others.
Opposition parties like the Movement for Democratic Party led by Morgan Tsvangirai, Professor Welshman Ncube’s Movement for Democratic Change formation, the National People’s Party led by Joice Mujuru and Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe, have formed an alliance designed to create a grand coalition before the 2018 general elections.
On the other hand, Biti’s party and at least 13 others have formed another alliance meant to contest the same polls.
President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF party has been in power since Zimbabwe attained independence from British rule in 1980.