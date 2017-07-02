Clipboard – June 29 2017

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
Now running until Saturday July 8 – Zimgold Restaurant Week. The annual treat in which a selection of leading restaurants provide discounted meals. This time the restaurants featured are: Alo Alo, Amanzi, Chatters – Cresta Lodge, Chop Chop, Casa Mia, Delhi Palace, Emmanuel’s, Fishmonger, Mojos, Organikks, Spice Lounge, The Fuzion Palace, The Mustard Seed
and The Pointe. To book a table contact 0776 402402 between Monday and Friday from 9am to 4pm. Menus are available at www.zrw.co.zw
Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1 – The Dog Logs. The annual St John’s College drama production. 7pm each night in the College hall. Tickets $10, POS machine available. A new and exciting production from the team who have won two consecutive Reps Afdis Awards for Best School Production of the Year (2015, 2016). The play is a series of monologues, duologues, skits and mimes recalling a series of stories all told from the perspective of dogs: police dogs, sniffer dogs, racing dogs, studs and street dogs, to name just a few. What’s more, the College is specifically staging the play as a fundraising event in support of four local animal welfare charities: The Friend Foundation, SPCA Harare, Twala Animal Sanctuary and VAWZ. The entire proceeds of the two-night run will be divided four ways and donated to these deserving charities, each one in great need of support and financial assistance in order to remain operational. PGA: contains some mature content. All welcome.
Friday June 30 – Gordon Howard Memorial Golf Day. All in aid of the Athol Evans Complex. Royal Harare Golf Club, with tee-offs from 11am. $200 for a team of four. Four-ball alliance. Prizes, raffle, auction. Contact communications@atholevans.org or call 0733 530587, (04) 742567. Visit www.atholevans.org.
Saturday July 1 – Car boot sale. Borrowdale Country Club, Carrick Creagh Road, Helensvale. Sellers from 7.30am at $5 per stand. Limited tables available at $1 per table. Buyers from 8.30am at $1 per person. Wide variety of new and second hand clothes, sports goods, catering equipment and bric-a-brac. Contact (04) 861087 for more information. Register and pay at the gate on the day.
Saturday July 1 – Akong: A Remarkable Life. A film about the life of Akong Tulku Rinpoche. 3pm, Borrowdale Meditation Centre, 6 Borrowdale Lane, off Piers Road. The Harare Buddhist Centre has had many requests for this film to be shown again. The film screening is followed by tea. $10, with net proceeds to the Akong Memorial Fund. Contact: Pam Sheehan on zimsheehans@gmail.com. Akong – A Remarkable Life has been a labour of love and is, above all else, a film about compassion. Almost three and a half years since Akong Rinpoche’s senseless murder in Chengdu, China, his message of compassion-in-action needs to be heard more than ever.
Saturday July 1 – Abba-solutely Fabulous. Last showing of this superb show featuring Mande Snyman and Storm Whittaker, this time hosted as a dinner show at The Spice Lounge, Milton Park. $25 per person, showtime 7pm. 23 Lezard Avenue. Book now by calling 0779 581000 or 08677 104745. Ideal family entertainment.
Sunday July 2 – Bohemian Bazaar. Hosted by the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe as a fundraiser at the Ballet Centre, 109 East Road, Avondale. 10am to 4.30pm. Afro-fusion, Chinese, Ethiopian, Greek and Indian food on sale, as well as burgers, bacon and egg rolls, muffins, cup cakes, slushies, popcorn and candy floss. Craft stalls. Demonstrations of acrobatic, ballet, belly, hip hop, jazz, line, modern and tap dancing throughout the day. A karaoke challenge will be run and visitors will be able to use things from our “dress-up” box and have your photo taken. Have your fortune told. Prize for the best-dressed hippie.
Sunday July 2 – Second Hp Lubes/Castrol drag racing event of 2017. Public drag racing at Donnybrook Raceway sponsored by hp lubes/Castrol and parterned by Financial Gazette, Glass Creations and Lighthouse Print. Sables/Dragpro welcomes back all fans and competitors, with 13 classes open to all makes and models of cars and motorcycles, from standard road vehicles to highly modified performance vehicles, for ¼-mile unlimited runs. Members of the public can enter these events: register on the day. Terms and conditions will apply. Driver/rider registration closes at 2.30pm. Admission $5 adults, children under 12 free. Bar and catering, with entertainment for children. More info from 0735 005500 or e-mail dragproclub@mweb.co.zw, or visit www.facebook.com/Sables Dragpro Zimbabwe Harare. Race the Track, not the Street.
Thursday July 6 to Saturday July 22 – My Fair Lady. Lerner and Lowe’s superb and timeless musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. Directed by Sue Bolt, with musical direction by Meg Mackenzie. Presented by The Repertory Players at Reps Theatre. Booking open at The Spotlight (call 04-308159 or visit www.thespotlight.co.zw). Tickets $15. Matinees each Saturday at 2.30pm. Performances most nights at 7pm. Family nights Tuesday July 11 and Tuesday July 18, with tickets at $10.
Friday July 7 and Sunday July 9 – Classical music in the Twelve series: piano trio. Featuring Bulent Evcvil (flute), David Pinoit (cello) and Jeanette Micklem ([piano). Friday 6pm, Sunday 11.30am. Venue: St John’s College, Fisher Avenue, Rolfe Valley. Tickets $12, and free to students in uniform Swipe cards payment at the door. Programme: Haydn Trio in D major, Hob.XV:16; Beethoven Cello Sonata No.3 in A major, Op.69; Morlacchi Il Pastor Svizzero Borne: Fantaisie brillante on themes from Carmen; Kuhlau: Trio in G major, Op.119. Refreshments will be available at both concerts. Bülent Evcil is a Turkish flautist who was introduced at the James Galway International Flute Seminar in Dublin by Galway himself as one of the best flautists of his generation. He has won many prizes, became principal flute in the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra and in 2004 was appointed to play as solo flute in the Arturo Toscanini Philharmonic Orchestra in Italy under the world-famous conductor Lorin Maazel. He subsequently made a European tour with the same orchestra. This success led to concerts with other international orchestras as solo flute. As principal flute, he made several recordings and concerts with Sao Paulo State Symphony Orchestra (Brazil) and toured Asia with the Italian International Symphony Orchestra. In 2004, he premiered Rodrigo’s Concierto Pastoral with Turkey’s leading orchestras. David Pinoit began playing the cello at the age of nine in the class of Christian Wolf at the National Conservatory of the Dijon Region. During various courses and master classes, David also worked with Xavier Gagnepain, Roland Pidoux, Jérôme Pernoo, Arto Noras, Frans Helmerson, Gary Hoffman and Michael Kanen. He regularly performs at various festivals, including in France, Belgium and Switzerland: Festival de Chagny, Festival Au Fil de la Vouge, Music Festival in Voûte, Pablo Casals de Prades Festival, Contemporary Concerts at Montey Castle, Musée des Montey Historical instruments of Brussels. David has had the opportunity to perform several times as a soloist at the Festival Musique en Morvan, under the baton of Pierre Cao. In 2006, he won the first prize for chamber music in the Avallon Trio Piano Competition. Jeanette Micklem has performed in over a dozen countries and premiered a number of works in Chicago and New York. She has also performed in Canada. She has partnered many visiting musicians, including Pierre Amoyal, Ivry Gitlis, Tasmin Little, Raphael Wallfisch, Hagai Shaham, Eduardo Crespo, Alain Marion and Susan Milan. She has appeared at the Grahamstown Music Festival with Pierre Amoyal,with the SABC Symphony Orchestra,and with the Chamber Orchestra of South Africa. She has toured Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia and Russia, where she played with the Moscow Chamber Orchestra. Following this tour, she returned regularly to the Czech Republic, and was a permanent member of the jury for the International Smetana Piano Competition for over a decade.
Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9 – Miombo Woodlands Art Fair and Expo. 2pm to 5pm Sat and 9am to 1pm Sun. Mukuvisi Woodlands, Hillside. Art by many artists and many other activities and things to see and do for the whole family. Adults $5, children $2, over-65s free.
Saturday July 8 – Christmas In July. The Spice Trader in Chisipite hosts a mid-winter’s feast of traditional Christmas fare and spicy treats. 7pm to midnight. Book with Chantelle, call 0772 308953.
Sunday July 9 – Recital by Andrea Fisher-Jeffes (euphonium) and Tinashe Jera (piano). Arundel School Chapel, 3pm. Entry by donation. Explore the unique sound of the euphonium through works from the Baroque era to contemporary South African work, including music by Capuzzi, Mozart and a world premiere by Shaun Acker. Andrea Fisher-Jeffes is a brass performer, music educator, composer and music administrator. She was a finalist in the Lubner music competition and was awarded the Lubner MAID music scholarship to study music. She studied at Rhodes University and the University of the Free State, under Prof David Scarr and Dr Paul Loeb van Zuilenberg. She graduated in 2010 with a master’ degrees in music, majoring in euphonium performance, brass pedagogy and composition. Andrea has performed with the Cape Town Concert Brass, KZNPO, FSSO, ECPO, CPO, Rhodes University Big Band and Rhodes University Orchestra. She is a South African National Youth Orchestra Foundation alumna, having performed as both the principal euphonium player in their Wind Orchestra, and principal trombone player in the South African National Youth Orchestra. She is also one of the original members of the South African National Youth Brass Ensemble lead by Mark Hampson (UK). Internationally, Andrea has held positions with the Bern Youth Orchestra in Switzerland on principal Trombone, and has conducted the Zimbabwean National Musicamp Wind Band. She attended the International Euphonium Tuba Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2014 where she received classes with Thomas Ruedi (CH) and Adam Frey (USA), and a masterclass with David Thornton (UK). Andrea was accepted to attend the International Music Festival in Pelotas, Brazil in January 2015, and received tutelage from Fernando Deddos (BR). She is one of the founding members of The Phax Trio and Proboscis. Both these ensembles are dedicated to presenting a new contemporary style of music. All compositions are original works and are inspired by the composers’ life stories. She is an active performer in the Key Change MusicCo (specifically with the Baobab Trio) who performs all over South Africa. Andrea established the My Claremont Music Collective – a concert series boasting some of Cape Town’s best musical performers and, specifically, creating a platform for younger performers. She initiated the formation of the Southern African Tuba and Euphonium Association which will host the first Southern African Tuba and Euphonium Course in Cape Town this year. She is based in Cape Town, South Africa, and teaches privately and at the Western Province Preparatory School. She does regular performances as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral musician and band musician. Tinashe Jera is holder of a MusTCL with Trinity College London. He studied piano performance with Annette Eastwood, then later with Dr Paul Renan and voice performance with Margot Dennis. Tinashe has worked as a music teacher and accompanist in schools including Prince Edward, St. Georges College, Arundel and Hellenic Academy. He is currently finishing his BMus in Musicology with University of South Africa and a LTCL in Music Education with Trinity College London.
Tuesday July 11 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz event at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Open to all, with no entry fee. Teams welcome, or come and join up with a team. Dinner available and light drinks on sale (byo alcoholic drinks). Arrive at 6.15 to settle in, quiz starts promptly at 6.45pm. The accent is on fun. Quiz host tonight Jen Baker.
Friday July 15 – Beatles show, featuring Mande Snyman, Tony Palmer and Mike Freeman. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. More information soon.
Sunday July 16 – Toyota Zimbabwe hosts the third circuit racing event of the season. Donnybrook Raceway. This event is an endurance race to see who is the best on the track. Motorsports fans can watch the fastest saloon and sports cars, as well as Megellis and super bikes, pushing it to the limit. Many new cars and drivers on the track. Gates open at 10am for an adrenalin-packed day of great car and bike racing. Admission $5 for adults, children under 12 free. Bar and catering. Jumping castles for the children. More info from Sables Motor Club: zimrally@mweb.co.zw. Follow us on Facebook Sables Dragpro Zimbabwe.
Tuesday July 25 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz event at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Open to all, with no entry fee. Teams welcome, or come and join up with a team. Dinner available and light drinks on sale (byo alcoholic drinks). Arrive at 6.15 to settle in, quiz starts promptly at 6.45pm. The accent is on fun. Quiz host tonight Alan Thompson.
Saturday July 29 – Jazz Festival at Tinkabell. Hosted by this delightful restaurant, featuring Batsi, Jabavu Drive, Rudo, Philip Svosve and Soul Train. Tickets $10. Call 0774 532184, 0785 663153, 0785 663154 for information and bookings.
Wednesday August 9 to Saturday August 12 – Sister Act. The new disco musical version of this popular show. Presented by the Peterhouse group of schools. Directed by David Bvumbe, with musical direction by Billy St John and choreography by Theresa Colvin. More information from sisteract@peterhouse.co.zw. First week’s performances in the Fieldsend Hall at Peterhouse, with this second week at Reps Theatre. Booking for the Reps performances open at The Spotlight – tickets $8 at schools performance matinee (Weds Aug 9), tickets Thurs Aug 10 $16 (gala performance), tickets Fri and Sat 7pm performances $15 and $12..
Sunday August 6 – 2017 Festival of Speed. Sables/Dragpro will host this event at Donnybrook Raceway. Even bigger and better than the successful 2015 event, with five top South African cars and drivers taking part. Diarise this exciting event, which will feature drifting, suicide rides, drag racing, main circuit racing, burnouts and auto stalls. More information from dragproclub@mweb.co.zw. Follow us on Facebook Sables Dragpro Zimabwe. Race the Track, not the Street.
Sunday September 3 – Verandah Gallery Charity Art Exhibition. It’s time for a change. From Anna Fleming: many of you will be aware that The Verandah Gallery Charity Art Exhibition celebrated its 25th year in July 2016: a milestone. It seems a good time to break the mould and do something different and little less strenuous for me and my kind friends/artists who have so loyally assisted each year with the set-up of the exhibitions. I have decided to amalgamate the July and November exhibitions and we will have just one event, on September 3. This will be bigger than Paintings & Pimms (the portfolio art sale) as it will also have several larger paintings on easels from selected artists. It will be a full-day event (10am to 4pm) and we will have a variety of musical entertainment plus yummy food and wine, of course. There will also be a surprise in store for everyone when they see my new-look garden … something about to happen. Please spread the word and save the date. More information from Anna 0772 307772 or info@verandahgallery.co.zw.
Friday September 8 to Sunday September 10 – St George’s College hosts its annual 20/20 Cricket festival. Sponsored by CABS. 12 schools participating, including three from South Africa. An exciting weekend of “smashing cricket” . More information including that on corporate tents and the programme from Helen White e-mail whiteh@sgc.ac.zw.
Saturday September 23 – Zimstock. Hellenic Academy. Details in due course but diarise now for an evening of fun under the stars.
Wednesday September 27 to Sunday October 1 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com. Prefaced by the World Tourism Day celebrations.
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): Second term ends Thurs Aug 10. Third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
Public holidays in 2017: Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ Days, Monday August 14 and Tuesday August 15; Unity Day, Friday December 22; Christmas Day, Monday December 25; Boxing Day, Tuesday December 26.
12 Fleetwood: stylish, owner-managed guest lodge in Alexandra Park, Harare, with easy access to commercial, industrial, retail and residential areas of the city. Set in superb garden with swimming pool and secure parking. Eight bedrooms, each with own bath or shower, featuring satellite television, wifi and tea/coffee making facilities. Guests have access at all times to the lounge, dining room and terrace. Rates include bed and breakfast; lunches and dinners also provided. Call (04) 744029/ 745704 or 0772 133016, or e-mail 12fleetwood@zol.co.zw for enquiries and reservations.
News from Rescu: Jaipur Limbs – world-renowned versatile prosthetic legs at very low cost. The Rescu organisation provides prosthetic legs for above and below-knee amputees. We also seek support for those people unable to pay for a limb, helping people regain their mobility. Contact rescu.zim@gmail.com or bottomley.zim@gmail.com.Jaipur Limbs are very good and cost effective, invented in India hence the name, which give better mobility than some others at much higher cost. They don’t look fancy but under trousers, socks and shoes on one knows a person has a prosthesis. They are custom made for each client by a qualified orthopaedic technician, with special training from an expert based in Uganda. We are supervised by the Rotary Jaipur Limb Project, a charity based in UK.
Tinkabell Deli: at popular Tinkabell restaurant, Q4 Upton Road, New Ardbennie. Open daily for croissants, pies, coffee, sandwiches to take away. Also on sale, special jams, chutneys, wines, cheeses and chillies. A great selection from a restaurant with some of the finest cuisine in Harare. Call 0782 475481 for information and to order takeaways.
The Spice Lounge restaurant can accommodate weddings, conferences, seminars, private parties and much more. Our daily lunch specials seven days a week feature customised menus for larger groups, starting from $15. We have a wonderful a la carte menu served at lunch and dinner with a wide range of dishes to choose from. The Spice Lounge is open seven days a week, open Monday to Saturday 11am to 10pm and Sundays from 12 noon to 3pm. We accept local and international bank cards. Please call for bookings to 0779 581000 or email spiceloungezim@gmail.com
Venue for functions: the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre is centrally situated, on the corner of Fife Avenue and Colquhoun Street (entrance in Colquhoun), with excellent rooms for hire at very reasonable rates. Secure parking, catering and bar facilities in pleasant surroundings. Bookings taken for one-off events or regular weekly/monthly events. Let us know what you need and we will do the rest. Telephone, e-mail or pop in to check the available facilities and obtain a quote for your function. Enjoy a coffee or tea and a snack at the same time in the Bill Green Coffee Shop. (04) 250093 (Mon to Fri 8am to 2pm} Marge/Lyn or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw.
The Friend Animal Foundation is in need of pet food. The Shopping Club is running a pet food drive on behalf of the foundation. Anyone can buy pet food for us at the club or pay into the account as follows: account The Cold Chain Zimbabwe; bank CABS Northridge Park. RTGS 24000 account number 1006148299, reference FAF-AF
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!
Please support a worthwhile cause or two in 2017 … every little bit helps, so there’s no such thing as ‘too little’ to give. Readers of Clipboard are asked to support the Zimbabwe National SPCA, the Harare SPCA, The Friend Foundation, VAWZ, Twala Trust Sanctuary, Mukuvisi Woodlands, the Harare Children’s Home (marking its centenary in 2018) and SOAP. This e-newsletter is produced for free and the compiler hopes readers will support charitable causes in return!
Many organisations are looking for new members to join their ranks, and people can gain enormous benefit from linking up with like-minded people or with people from their own fields of endeavour or interest. Among the organisations looking for members are The Repertory Players (operators of Reps Theatre – call (04) 336706 or 335850), Celebrity Subscription Concerts (contact vwakerley@zol.co.zw) and the Advertising and Publicity Club (for people in the communications business – contact rosec@pacprint.co.zw).Entertainment