Clipboard: what’s on in Harare

If you would like NOT to receive this e-mail (which is sent text only to keep it very small and easily downloadable) then also advise us at that address. Please pass this e-mail on to your family, friends and colleagues, so that everyone is better informed about what’s on. If you wish to have information included on this newsletter send the information in text-only format to aquarius@iwayafrica.co.zw – there is no charge as this is a free service and acts as an anti-clash diary.
If you are having trouble with some landline numbers please remember that TelOne has changed certain areas of Harare, including the Avenues and CBD to STD number 024
Now running until Saturday July 22 – My Fair Lady. Last few chances to see Lerner and Lowe’s superb and timeless musical based on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. Directed by Sue Bolt, with musical direction by Meg Mackenzie, this show is presented by The Repertory Players at Reps Theatre. Great feedback on this production since its opening night on July 6. Booking open at The Spotlight (call 04-308159 or visit www.thespotlight.co.zw). Tickets $15. Show times 7pm Fri and Sat, with matinees Sat 2.30pm.
Now running until Saturday July 22 – NIAA Speech and Drama Festival 2017. The annual festival of poetry, prose, public speaking, monologues, duologues, mime and improvisation, as well as choral speaking. Full information in the official programme available for sale at festival venues. Tickets at the door $2, season ticket $10.For more information contact: niaa@yoafrica.com; tel (024) 702989, 0778 457773. Final highlights: July 17 to 21 choral speaking at Twin Rivers School Hall; July 22 speech and drama Final Concert, Twin Rivers School Hall, 6 pm.
Saturday July 22 – Let It Be – a tribute to The Beatles. Supper show featuring Mande Snyman, Charlie Cannings, Tony Palmer and Mike Freeman. The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Booking essential: call (04) 498138-9 or 0783 911346 or 0774 531046 or e-mail mustardseed7777@gmail.com. Entry $5, supper available. Bring your own alcoholic beverages.
Saturday July 22 – National Institute of Allied Arts Speech and Drama Festival Final Concert. Twin Rivers School, 6pm. Tickets $5. Advance booking open at The Spotlight in the Reps Theatre foyer (open 9am to 4pm Mon to Fri and 9am to 12 noon Sat, as well as an hour before curtain up on all performances of My Fair Lady)
Sunday July 23 to Saturday July 29 – Cricket: Zimbabwe Under-19s versus West Indies Under-19s. Three youth one day internationals at Harare Sports Club and Peterhouse School, Marondera. All matches start at 9am. Admission free. First match Sunday July 23 at Harare Sports Club; second match Wednesday July 26 at Peterhouse School, Marondera; and third match Saturday July 29 at Harare Sports Club.
Sunday July 23 – Willowmead Christmas in July Fayre. Willowmead Junction, Rolfe Avenue, Rolfe Valley. 9am to 12.30pm. Exclusive exhibitors, treasure hunt for children (this starts promptly at 11am). Shop early for Christmas! More from Sarah Cornish at Willowmead Junction, (04) 882666 or 0777 394389.
Tuesday July 25 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz event at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Open to all, with no entry fee. Teams welcome, or come and join up with a team. Dinner available and light drinks on sale (byo alcoholic drinks). Arrive at 6.15 to settle in, quiz starts promptly at 6.45pm. The accent is on fun. Quiz host tonight Alan Thompson.
Wednesday July 27 – Silver spoon cookery course. Runs from 9am to 3pm and covers good housekeeping and cookery, including the foundation of building up a menu for the everyday meal and also for special occasions. Under the guidance of Ann Hamilton King. $80 per student. Pre-payment is required to confirm your booking as space is limited. Contact Ann or Joyline on (04) 744029 or 745704 or 0772-133-016.
Saturday July 29 – Jazz Festival at Tinkabell. Hosted by this delightful restaurant, featuring Batsi, Jabavu Drive, Rudo, Philip Svosve and Soul Train. Tickets $10. Call 0774 532184, 0785 663153, 0785 663154 for information and bookings.
Saturday July 29 – Christmas In July. Hosted by the Tin Roof bucket bar and bistro. Doors open at 12 noon. $20 for a two- course meal, wine on the table, live music by the talented FaB Fusion. Tickets on sale now. Bookings essential, call 0784 619642.
Saturday July 29 – DanceSport competition: winter warmer. Jubilee Hall, Hartmann House. Open dancesport competition featuring Latin and classical sequence dancing. Tickets $10 or $15, available at the door or in dance by calling )772 302232 or 0776 270311. La
Sunday July 30 – FaB Fusion live at Casa Mia. 100 King George Road, corner Aberdeen Road. 12 noon to 3pm.
Monday July 31 to Saturday August 5 – Zimbabwe Book Fair. Harare Gardens and Monomotapa Hotel. Indaba conference, July 31 and August 1. Librarians’ workshops August 4 and 5. Traders’ day August 2. Open to the public August 3 to 5, 10am to 5pm. Theme this year: making the book pay. Call ZIBFA on (04) 702104, 704112, 702108 or e-mail events@zibfa.org.zw.
Wednesday August 2 to Saturday August 5 – The Quest for Zimtasia. Presented by the Dance Trust of Zimbabwe, this show tells of the adventures encountered on the search for the magical land of Zimtasia, and features young dancers performing several types of dance. Reps Theatre, 6.30pm each night with an additional matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. All tickets on the first night, August 2, will be $6. All other performances” adults $12, children under 12, $6, back four rows, $6. Discounted tickets for DTZ and Reps members on production of a valid membership card. Book at The Spotlight.
Friday August 4 – FaB Fusion live at Tinkabell Restaurant. Q4 Upton Road, Ardbennie, From 12 noon. An afternoon of great food and good music at one of Harare’s finest restaurants.
Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6 – The Twelve Music every Month Concert presents Jeanette Micklem. A solo recital from Zimbabwe’s best-known pianist, Saturday 6pm and Sunday 11.30am. St John’s College, Fisher Avenue, Rolfe Valley. Tickets $12 ($10 for pensioners, students in uniform free) available at The Spotlight in the Reps Theatre foyer, and at the door. The concert will last about an hour and there will be no interval. Programme: Mozart Sonata No. 18 in D Major, KV576, Debussy Reflets Dans L’Eau (Reflections on the Water) from IMAGES I and Poisson’s D’or (Goldfish) from Images II, Chopin Piano sonata No. 3 in B Minor, Op.58.
Sunday August 6 – 2017 Festival of Speed. Sables/Dragpro will host this event at Donnybrook Raceway. Even bigger and better than the successful 2015 event, with five top South African cars and drivers taking part. Diarise this exciting event, which will feature drifting, suicide rides, drag racing, main circuit racing, burnouts and auto stalls. More information from dragproclub@mweb.co.zw. Follow us on Facebook Sables Dragpro Zimabwe. Race the Track, not the Street.
Sunday August 6 – Ovation and FaB Fusion live at Back 2 Jazzics. Alliance Francaise, 328 Herbert Chitepo Avenue, An early evening of jazz from all around the world, 4pm to 8pm. Tickets available at the door, $5 admission, Food and drinks available from the restaurant next door, Chez Zandi.
Tuesday August 8 – Fun quiz evening. The fortnightly quiz event at The Mustard Seed, 27 Ridgeway South, Highlands. Open to all, with no entry fee. Teams welcome, or come and join up with a team. Dinner available and light drinks on sale (byo alcoholic drinks). Arrive at 6.15 to settle in, quiz starts promptly at 6.45pm. The accent is on fun.
Wednesday August 9 to Saturday August 12 – Sister Act. The new disco musical version of this popular show. Presented by the Peterhouse group of schools. Directed by David Bvumbe, with musical direction by Billy St John and choreography by Theresa Colvin. More information from sisteract@peterhouse.co.zw. First week’s performances in the Fieldsend Hall at Peterhouse, with this second week at Reps Theatre. Booking for the Reps performances open at The Spotlight – tickets $8 at schools performance matinee (Weds Aug 9), tickets Thurs Aug 10 $16 (gala performance), tickets Fri and Sat 7pm performances $15 and $12.
Friday August 18 – Childline Golf Day. Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club. Format: four ball. Cost per team $250. To find out more or to book contact: resources@childline.org.zw. Please support Childline. Donations, sponsorship and prizes all welcome.
Friday August 18 – FaB Fusion at Queen of Hearts. Friday nights are good for fun, family and great food. Available tonight: pizza, curry and Sushi. Queen Of Hearts, corner Hurworth and Enterprise roads. Home-made Gelato also available. Beverages from the Horsebox bar. Jumping castle for the little ones. Booking essential: call 0771 929914. Free entry. All welcome.
Tuesday August 29 – The Twelve Music Every Month Concert Series presents the Irish/Israeli piano trio Fidelio. Full details in due course but diarise now.
Friday September 1 – Tourism Golf Classic. The inaugural presentation of this golf event, to take place at the Police Golf Club. Open to all. To register teams or to find out about sponsorship opportunities contact the Zimbabwe Council for Tourism (04) 250246.
Sunday September 3 – Verandah Gallery Charity Art Exhibition: Art in Spring. 16 Woodholme Road, Emerald Hill, 10am to 4pm. This 26th year of the Verandah Gallery introduces its new look garden and display of wonderful Zimbabwean artwork on easels and in portfolios (unframed). We also introduce a selection of characterful scrap metal sculptures for the first time. Lots of music, food and wine. As always, this will be another fundraising event for The Emerald Hill Children’s Home and The Emerald Hill School for the Deaf. Entry $2 (under 12 free). Please spread the word and save the date. More from info@verandahgallery.co.zw
Friday September 8 to Sunday September 10 – St George’s College hosts its annual 20/20 Cricket festival. Sponsored by CABS. 12 schools participating, including three from South Africa. An exciting weekend of “smashing cricket” . More information including that on corporate tents and the programme from Helen White e-mail whiteh@sgc.ac.zw.
Friday September 22 – Homecoming Comedy Night. Featuring Alfred Kainga and others. Reps Theatre, 8pm. Tickets $10 and $15. Advance booking now open at The Spotlight in Reps’ foyer or visit www.thespotlight.co.zw
Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24 – The Annual Garden Show. Parklands, Greenhithe Lane, Borrowdale. Show gardens designed by Zimbabwe’s best landscapers, massive plant sale, Rooney’s foodie market full of exciting food choices to eat there and fresh, organic ingredients to take home, Sawpower talks, demonstrations and free hand tool clinic, Husqvarna art roundabout, garden furniture and accessories, drip irrigation and so much more … a day out for the whole family.
Saturday September 23 – 2017 AZTA Awards. The annual prestigious presentation of awards to the travel and tourism sector by the Association of Zimbabwean Travel Agents. This year is a show and ceremony followed by cocktail reception with the theme Hollywood Glitz and Glamour. A must for everyone in travel and tourism. Booking now open. Call (04) 794210 or e-mail info@azta.co.zw
Saturday September 23 – Zimstock. Hellenic Academy. Details in due course but diarise now for an evening of fun under the stars.
Wednesday September 27 to Sunday October 1 – Sanganai: Zimbabwe’s Tourism Expo. Book now to take part in this showcase of Zimbabwe’s travel and tourism offerings. Call (04) 758730-4 or e-mail sanganai@ztazim.co.zw, or visit www.sanganaitourismexpo.com. Prefaced by the World Tourism Day celebrations.
Wednesday October 18 to Friday October 20 – Kariba Invitation Tiger Fish Tournament. Zimbabwe’s annual fishing spectacular.
Information about school terms 2017 (thanks to Lee Mackinlay for this information): Second term ends Thurs Aug 10. Third term starts Tues Sep 12, ends Thurs Dec 7 – half term Oct 20-23. 2018 first term starts Tues Jan 9.
Public holidays in 2017: Heroes’ and Defence Forces’ Days, Monday August 14 and Tuesday August 15; Unity Day, Friday December 22; Christmas Day, Monday December 25; Boxing Day, Tuesday December 26.
12 Fleetwood: stylish, owner-managed guest lodge in Alexandra Park, Harare, with easy access to commercial, industrial, retail and residential areas of the city. Set in superb garden with swimming pool and secure parking. Eight bedrooms, each with own bath or shower, featuring satellite television, wifi and tea/coffee making facilities. Guests have access at all times to the lounge, dining room and terrace. Rates include bed and breakfast; lunches and dinners also provided. Call (04) 744029/ 745704 or 0772 133016, or e-mail 12fleetwood@zol.co.zw for enquiries and reservations.
Tinkabell Deli: at popular Tinkabell restaurant, Q4 Upton Road, New Ardbennie. Open daily for croissants, pies, coffee, sandwiches to take away. Also on sale, special jams, chutneys, wines, cheeses and chillies. A great selection from a restaurant with some of the finest cuisine in Harare. Call 0782 475481 for information and to order takeaways. Restaurant open daily Monday to Saturday, early morning to late afternoon.
Spice Lounge Restaurant: can accommodate for the following: corporate functions, engagement functions, weddings, anniversaries , special occasions, seminars, conferences, birthday parties. Also outdoor catering and much more! Contact us on 0779 581000 or email spiceloungezim@gmail.com Restaurant open day for lunch and dinner.
Venue for functions: the Senior Citizens Club/Rotary Centre is centrally situated, on the corner of Fife Avenue and Colquhoun Street (entrance in Colquhoun), with excellent rooms for hire at very reasonable rates. Secure parking, catering and bar facilities in pleasant surroundings. Bookings taken for one-off events or regular weekly/monthly events. Let us know what you need and we will do the rest. Telephone, e-mail or pop in to check the available facilities and obtain a quote for your function. Enjoy a coffee or tea and a snack at the same time in the Bill Green Coffee Shop. (04) 250093 (Mon to Fri 8am to 2pm} Marge/Lyn or e-mail scc@zol.co.zw.
The Friend Animal Foundation is in need of pet food. The Shopping Club is running a pet food drive on behalf of the foundation. Anyone can buy pet food for us at the club or pay into the account as follows: account The Cold Chain Zimbabwe; bank CABS Northridge Park. RTGS 24000 account number 1006148299, reference FAF-AF
The Lions Club of Hatfield meets at 1.30pm on the first Saturday of each month at 137, Northway, Hatfield. The club will discuss projects such as the forthcoming Christmas party for senior citizens. Our Lions Club has hosted this annually for over 30 years. We have a workshop and the Lions can repair all your disused or broken toys, furniture or anything that you want to donate to charity. We can collect and it will be renovated and sent to children’s homes, schools, hospitals or sold to fund Lions projects. Call 0772 998236, 0712 403747 or (04) 576627 and 576597. Our slogan: We Serve!
Please support a worthwhile cause or two in 2017 … every little bit helps, so there’s no such thing as ‘too little’ to give. Readers of Clipboard are asked to support the Zimbabwe National SPCA, the Harare SPCA, The Friend Foundation, VAWZ, Twala Trust Sanctuary, Mukuvisi Woodlands, the Harare Children’s Home (marking its centenary in 2018) and SOAP. This e-newsletter is produced for free and the compiler hopes readers will support charitable causes in return!
Many organisations are looking for new members to join their ranks, and people can gain enormous benefit from linking up with like-minded people or with people from their own fields of endeavour or interest. Among the organisations looking for members are The Repertory Players (operators of Reps Theatre – call (04) 336706 or 335850), Celebrity Subscription Concerts (contact vwakerley@zol.co.zw) and the Advertising and Publicity Club (for people in the communications business – contact rosec@pacprint.co.zw).Featured