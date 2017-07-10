10.7.2017 6:02
Committee Meetings This Week

The Senate will be sitting this week but not the National Assembly. The National Assembly will only resume sittings next week. Senate Thematic Committees will, therefore, be the only committees meeting this week. There will be three meetings open to attendance by members of the public.

Open Committee Meetings

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public.  Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may only observe and listen but not speak.  If attending a meeting, please use the entrance to Parliament on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets.  Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Monday 10th July

No open meetings

Tuesday 11th July at 10.00 am

Thematic Committee: SDGs

Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Farmers Union on Sustainable Development Goal 2 [SDG 2]
Note: SDG 3 is Zero Hunger – End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture]

Venue:  Committee Room No. 413

Chairperson: Hon Senator Chief Mtshane

Clerk: Mrs Mataruka

Wednesday 12th July at 9.00 am

Thematic Committee: Human Rights

Oral Evidence from the Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery

Note: The committee has previously heard evidence from victims of human trafficking.

Venue:  Senate Chamber

Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya

Clerk: Mr Manhivi

Thursday 13th July at 8.45 am

Thematic Committee: Indigenisation and Empowerment

Oral evidence from  Zimbabwe Sugar Cane Growers’ Association on their operations

Venue:  National Assembly Chamber

Chairperson:  Hon Senator Chizema

Clerk:  Mrs Mafuruse

