Committee Meetings This Week

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may only observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance to Parliament on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.
The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Monday 10th July
No open meetings
Tuesday 11th July at 10.00 am
Thematic Committee: SDGs
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Farmers Union on Sustainable Development Goal 2 [SDG 2]
Note: SDG 3 is Zero Hunger – End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture]
Venue: Committee Room No. 413
Chairperson: Hon Senator Chief Mtshane
Clerk: Mrs Mataruka
Wednesday 12th July at 9.00 am
Thematic Committee: Human Rights
Oral Evidence from the Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery
Note: The committee has previously heard evidence from victims of human trafficking.
Venue: Senate Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Senator Nyambuya
Clerk: Mr Manhivi
Thursday 13th July at 8.45 am
Thematic Committee: Indigenisation and Empowerment
Oral evidence from Zimbabwe Sugar Cane Growers’ Association on their operations
Venue: National Assembly Chamber
Chairperson: Hon Senator Chizema
Clerk: Mrs Mafuruse
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information suppliedFeatured