Diaspora must be allowed to vote

This is further testimony that Mugabe does not care about ordinary Zimbabweans and that over the years he has managed to stay in power by manipulating voting processes such as denying Diasporians the right to vote.
However I will be making my feelings and adding my voice and encouraging people back home to register to vote and go out in number to vote against Mugabe. I think if there is going to be a large number of people who will vote against Mugabe it will be difficult for him to manipulate the result.
Denying us the right to vote makes me sad and angry. Sad that I can’t make the difference and angry because I know it’s Mugabe employing unconventional means to stay in power.