EXCLUSIVE: 'Who am I to say NO if people say I should lead them?,' says Mujuru

Harare – President Robert Mugabe’s ex-deputy, Joice Mujuru, who now leads the opposition National People’s Party (NPP), has denied accusations that she was not committed to the formation of a coalition of all opposition parties that would challenge her former boss in the 2018 general elections.