6:45 by David Barber God save us from academics and the intelligentsia!

Africans by and large have great respect for academics and the intelligentsia. Indeed, some hold them in an almost reverential awe. Unfortunately, such high regard is badly misplaced when it comes to poverty eradication in Africa. Because in that instance, academics and the intelligentsia (both African and Western) have done far more harm than good to Africa.