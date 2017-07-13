8:25 by Kennedy Kaitano Have your say: Good job MDC-T for exposing Zanu PF rigging plan

So, Zanu PF is making another frantic attempt to steal the election through manipulation of the voters roll. This explains why Rita Makarau has been changing statements regarding the procurement of the computer equipment, because she has been instructed by her bosses, Zanu PF, to accommodate fraudulently registered Zanu PF supporters as has been exposed by the MDC-T who noted the attempt to surreptitiously bus their members to Taguta’s shrine for a voter registration exercise. Thank MDC-T for being vigilant. All other parties and persons willing to contest as independent candidates in the 2018 election should be equally vigilant.