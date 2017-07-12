6:20 by Kennedy Kaitano Have your say: If a grand coalition is impossible, unite only to thwart Zanu PF’s intimidation and violence

At the rate at which things are going, a complete opposition coalition against Mugabe in the 2018 elections is impossible. While every other party seemed to be interested in a coalition, albeit for different reasons, in came Dr. Nkosana Moyo, who rubbished the concept of a grand coalition against Zanu PF altogether. Well, Dr. Moyo has the constitutional right to decide not to want to be involved in a coalition, so does everyone else.