9:12 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Gukurahundi were not mere ‘disturbances’, but a genocide

It was not only shocking, but bewildering, to read - in a recent edition of the state-run The Herald newspaper - that Zimbabwe Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko recklessly referred to the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s as 'disturbances'.