14:40 by COTRAD INFORMATION Have your say: Gutu Villagers condemned traditional leaders’ unconstitutional political mobilization tactics

Villagers in Gutu west constituency have expressed concern over the efforts by Zanu PF supporters to force villagers to register to vote - warning that those who do not comply will face the consequences of political violence. With memories of the 2008 bloody campaign still fresh in the minds of the villagers, the acts of intimidation have triggered panic in the entire community.