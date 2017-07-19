7:03 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Heal Zimbabwe condemns the arrest and continued detention of human rights activist

Heal Zimbabwe condemns in the strongest terms the unlawful arrest and continued detention of Darlington Madzonga, a seasoned human rights defender and civic leader. Madzonga was arrested on 12 July 2017 during a peaceful protest by MDC-T youth against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s failure to implement electoral reforms.