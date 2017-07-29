6:31 by Heal Zimbabwe Have your say: Heal Zimbabwe condemns the disruption of War Veterans’ peace initiatives.

Heal Zimbabwe expresses grave concern over the disruption and surveillance of war veterans’ peace education initiatives in communities that have been affected by political violence by the police. This was revealed in a statement by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) on the 26th of July 2017 authored by Wilbert Sadomba.