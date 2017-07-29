Heal Zimbabwe condemns the disruption of War Veterans’ peace initiatives.

In their statement, the war veterans lamented that the police stopped a peace awareness campaign initiative in Mashonaland East and questioned members from the ZNLWVA who were piloting the project. War veterans also said that community members who were engaged during their peace campaigns were followed up on and questioned by state security agents.
Heal Zimbabwe appreciates that war veterans are key stakeholders in national healing and reconciliation processes. War veterans, whose legacy was tainted by their participation in the country’s past political conflicts, are critical stakeholders in building a peaceful Zimbabwe. Therefore, the initiative by war veterans is not only noble but it amplifies efforts by various organizations such as Heal Zimbabwe in peacebuilding, violence prevention and conflict transformation ahead of the 2018 elections and beyond. This also justifies why there is an urgent need for the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to be fully operationalized.
Heal Zimbabwe further commends the war veterans for taking a bold stance against violence. Such a stance is a positive step towards the realization of peace and tolerance ahead of the 2018 elections.
NB: Heal Zimbabwe is currently operating a 24hr early warning and early response system ahead of the 2018 elections. Please feel free to report any cases of human rights violations on the following numbers: +263 785 699 910, +263 779 449 071