10:50 Heal Zimbabwe condemns the use of tear smoke on ordinary citizens by the Police

Heal Zimbabwe condemns the use of teargas canisters on ordinary citizens by the police in Harare as they tried to disperse protesting vendors, commuter omnibus crew and rank marshals who were protesting against police harassment and use of spikes to control traffic on 29 June 2017. This then led to a total lockdown of Harare Central Business district (CBD) as the police fought running battles with the protestors.