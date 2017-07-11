Holiday Inn Mutare attains international hotel brand

IHG is a global brand comprising of over 500 hotels worldwide. The new Holiday Inn Mutare is envisaged to attract a wider local and international customer base. According to the national statics, the hospitality and tourism sector in Zimbabwe is expected to grow by 0.8 percent this year and it has a potential to generate over $100 million annually.
The Managing Director of African Sun Limited that owns the new Holiday Inn Mutare Edwin Shangwa has highlighted that the Holiday Inn Mutare has made a mark on the minds of their customers. “The Holiday Inn Mutare is an important hallmark of Holiday Inn Brand. The IHG is a truly global brand that has stood a test of time having been launched over 60 years ago,” said Shangwa. “It is a brand that has been ranked the highest in guest satisfaction for four consecutive years,” he added.
Shangwa said the Holiday Inn Mutare has invested close to half a million dollars to update and upgrade all its systems. “In the next 12 months a full refurbishment of the whole hotel will take place,” he said. “The hotel as positioned itself as the best to cater for business and leisure travellers,” said Shangwa adding that the hotel was an ideal springboard to activities in the scenic eastern highlands.
The Holiday Inn Mutare has 96 rooms that are superbly maintained that include standard, deluxe, executive, suites and a paraplegic room. All the rooms have tea/coffee making facilities, mini bar, individually controlled air conditions and in-room digital safes. The rebranded hotel has seen the revamping of en-suit bathroom, provision of DSTV, iron and iron organisers and hair dryers among other things.
The hotel has four conference rooms, all with state of art conference equipment. The new look Hotsprings Restaurant has come up with the extensive and varied menu choices, served buffet-style has become popular with guests and locals. It provides the famed “great breakfast.” The Forester Arms Bar, has become the favourite watering whole for international travellers and locals who can also enjpoy refreshments by the pool side and on the sun deck.
Pascal Gauvin who is the Chief Operating Officer for IHG representing Africa said: “Africa represents huge untapped opportunities for a variety of industries across the region. We are thrilled by the opening of Holiday Inn Mutare as we believe that it will further support business travel between Middle East and Africa.” “We are specially proud to continue working with established partners such as African Sun Limited who also own several other properties with us. We are excited to begin welcoming guests to the Holiday Inn Mutare,” Gauvin said.
The Holiday Inn Mutare is the third Holiday Inn franchised property with the African Sun Limited. The Holiday Inn Harare and Bulawayo have both performed to brand standards and represent further opportunities for the growth of hospitality industry in the country.