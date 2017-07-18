13:34 by Veritas Have your say: Both Houses of Parliament will be sitting this week

The National Assembly resumes work today after a two-week break. Heading its agenda are the Constitution Amendment Bill [now awaiting its 3rd Reading, for which a two-thirds majority vote is needed] and the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Bill [for what looks likely to be a lengthy Committee Stage, with many pages of MDC-T amendments to be considered – see further below].