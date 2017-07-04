6:36 by Obert Chaurura Gutu Have your say: Land should be allocated to all deserving Zimbabweans

In our very first policy document at the formation of the MDC in September 1999, we categorically called for the carrying out of a robust and sustainable land reform program that will ensure that land is allocated to all deserving Zimbabweans, particularly the historically disadvantaged people who are still crammed in over–populated and unfertile communal lands.