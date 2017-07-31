Lunatics in charge – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Considering that much of the 2013 constitution has still to be implemented, including the right of a vote for the diaspora and the right to demonstrate – it is ominous that the first amendment further undermines the rule of law.
The amendment was moved in the House of Assembly by Vice President Mnangagwa, who is favoured by the West (and China) to take over from Mugabe as the ‘sane’ element in Zanu PF.
The MDC in Parliament found Mnangagwa anything but reasonable. It pointed out that the parliamentary move was clearly violating the express views of the nation, the independence of the judiciary and the principle of separation of powers.
Eddie Cross, MDC MP, who fought against the constitutional amendment said: ‘I despair of sanity in this mental Institution where the inmates seem to be in charge’.
The Vigil was opposed to the waste-of-time constitutional process from the beginning. It lasted years, cost millions and diverted the energies of the MDC during the so-called government of national unity from the need for electoral reforms. The shambles of the 2013 elections was the result.
Now, once again, the MDC is faced with the dilemma of taking part in a charade or declaring to the world: there is no democracy in a lunatic asylum.
An annual London cycle event meant massive road closures around the Strand. Both sides of the road were completely barricaded which meant some supporters couldn't cross the road to get to the Vigil.
- Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up: Vimbayi Chambara, Josephine Jombe, Jonathan Kariwo, Fungayi Mabhunu, Theodora Mandishaya, Roseline Mukucha, Alfredy Mukuvare, Pearl Shambare and Ephraim Tapa. Thanks to Roseline, Josephine and Pearl for looking after the front table, to Bianca Mpawaenda and Alice Majola for handing out flyers and selling wristbands and to Alfredy, Jonathan, Fungayi, Vimbayi, Theodora and Ephraim for putting up the banners and tarpaulin.
For latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.
FOR THE RECORD: 21 signed the register.
