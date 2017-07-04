6:33 by Tafi Mhaka Have your say: To make Zimbabwe great again: Bring back the full fat milk, French Toast and Wild Honey

I absolutely loved the 7 years I spent learning at Hallingbury Primary School in Harare. One particular delight I enjoyed indulging in back then still warms my soul: drinking full fat fresh milk. The subsidised packet of full fat milk I drank at break time represented everything that had gone right for Zimbabwe after independence. I was a very happy boy and had very few fears: I was afraid of the Mozambican rebel group Renamo.