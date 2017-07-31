15:16 by Brenna Matendere Have your say: Mberengwa livens up as MDC-T launch Bereka Mwana campaign

The MDC-T Youth Assembly on Saturday launched the Bereka Mwana campaign at Mataga growth point in Mberengwa as part of the party's drive to drum up voter registration hype among the young people. The campaign is aimed at ensuring that at least 2 million youths register to vote ahead of the 2018 watershed elections.