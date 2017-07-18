10:46 by Radio VOP Have your say: Mberengwa Villagers Rubbish Nkosana Moyo Presidential Bid

MBERENGWA – Some villagers in this impoverished district feel that the decision by Nkosana Moyo to launch his political outfit called the Alliance for People's Agenda (APA) at a multi-star rated hotel in Harare was a sure sign that the former Industry and International Trade minister was detached from reality.