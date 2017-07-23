11:17 by Thandi Have your say: Mugabe You are a Bully Your Is Time Up!!!

Allow me through your uncensored paper to air my views on my beloved Zimbabwe that has been destroyed by none other than Mugabe and his Zanu PF thugs. We as Zimbabweans have heard enough of the talking and not acting the time is now as Zimbabweans to come together as one and rise up against this monster Dictator Mugabe and anything to do Zanu Pf because they have destroyed our country and oppressed our people to the core, we have become the laughing stock of the world.