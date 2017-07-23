Mugabe is misleading the world on his party’s election violence

So Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is reported to have admitted the existence of Zanu PF militia groups unleashing terror against political opponents, but absolved the ruling party of the crime, describing the militias as “bandits” abusing the party name. But look back into the attempted murder of the now late Patrick Kombayi by the now late former MP Kizito Chivamba and Elias Kanengoni, and the murder in cold blood of Tichaona Chiminya and Talent Mabika by Joseph Mwale and other operatives.
In the case of the attempted murder on Patrick Kombayi, Chivamba and Kanengoni were convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to seven years in prison, but were immediately pardoned by Mugabe. Kanengoni died in 2013 and was declared a national hero, much to the chagrin of the Kombayi family, while Chivamba was rewarded to “a good job well done” by Mugabe to become a member of Parliament.
In the case of Mwale, Mugabe made sure that Mwale did not get tried of the act. Then High Court Judge James Devitte ordered that Mwale be brought to trial for the murders, but efforts by former Manicaland prosecutor Levison Chijkafu to bring Mwale to justice where frustrated by Mugabe, as Mwale was seen at meetings Mugabe attended and addressed.
Mugabe’s utterances are but a ploy to hoodwink the world into believing that he is sincere about election violence, yet it has now become publicly known that he unleashes his operatives on the opposition and instructs Chihuri to ensure that police officers turn a blind eye when reports of violence by Zanu PF militia are made. Instead, the victims are the ones who end up being arrested as Mugabe tries to weaken the opposition.
It will be interesting to see how Mugabe handles the recent case in which a police officer was run over by other police officers who were chasing innocent vendors around town, when Psychology Mazivisa wants to credit Zanu PF for creating two million jobs for vendors.
Mugabe and Zanu PF should not be allowed to take us for a ride this time round. Mugabe must walk his talk on Zanu PF militia violence and get the militia bases destroyed and the militia arrested.
Zec must view with a pinch of salt denials by Mugabe and Zanu PF that they are sponsoring violence.