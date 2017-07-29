“Every Zimbabwean myself included would want to see the end of the Mugabe Regime era which has oppressed people for too long while violating basic human rights for many citizens. Unfortunately unless something drastic happens we are likely to see another Mugabe rigged election and the continual suffering of the Zimbabwean people.”Featured
29.7.2017 6:34
New Zim president should punish Mugabe, cronies
Zimbabwe 2018 Presidential Elections are fast approaching and Zimbabwean Human Rights Activists across the world are having their say. Milcent Nyangani who lives in the United Kingdom had this to say about the upcoming elections.
