29.7.2017 6:34
by Milcent Nyangani

New Zim president should punish Mugabe, cronies

Zimbabwe 2018 Presidential Elections are fast approaching and Zimbabwean Human Rights Activists across the world are having their say. Milcent Nyangani who lives in the United Kingdom had this to say about the upcoming elections.

Milcent Nyangani

“Every Zimbabwean myself included would want to see the end of the Mugabe Regime era which has oppressed people for too long while violating basic human rights for many citizens. Unfortunately unless something drastic happens we are likely to see another Mugabe rigged election and the continual suffering of the Zimbabwean people.”

  • David Barber

    Milcent voices the fear of many people. However, there is something much bigger to fear. There is growing belief that whether the election is rigged or not won’t matter because, even if Mugabe and ZANU-PF lose the election, they won’t accept the result any more then they did before. This fear
    will probably rapidly gain ground as the elections draw nearer.

    Elections don’t bother tyrants. But the one thing they cannot stand against is a critical mass of citizenry facing them down. Leave aside the opposition political parties, what are the activists and campaigners, the Christian Churches, the trade unions, the business community (who stand to gain most from
    Mugabe going), the NGOs and all the civil society organisations doing to combine together to create such a critical mass?