Nkosana Moyo to avoid rallies, party regalia

The former banker and strategist told The Zimbabwean that he intends to make door to door campaigns and speak to people in private as a way of drumming support for his presidential bid.
“I cant afford to expose my supporters to any violence from Zanu (PF) and so that is why I will not be holding any rallies or distribute party regalia. A person should simply know in their hearts who they want to support and simply vote for them,” he said.
The former Industry minister Moyo created a buzz in 2001 when he did the unthinkable and dumped President Robert Mugabe, just 10 months after he was roped into his “war Cabinet”.A decade later, Moyo is back in Zimbabwe and he was one of the biggest newsmakers last month after a surprise announcement that he is preparing to take on the man who believes he is spineless in next year’s elections.Moyo unveiled Zimbabwe’s newest opposition party, the Alliance for the People’s Agenda (APA), and the political landscape was shaken.
“I believe I can turn around this country’s economic fortunes because I have worked at the World Bank and other international financial institutions where I got the experience. If there is anyone who says he can do that, ask them if they have done so before or simply tell them to produce their Cvs,” said Moyo.
He added: "We are not setting out to fight Zanu PF, or any other political party. We are, instead, setting out to offer competent servant leadership to all Zimbabweans, a leadership that, from the very beginning, is configured to unify the nation rather than divide it."