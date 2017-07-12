6:22 by Veritas Have your say: Only one item for the senate this week

The Senate resumes sitting today after a short recess [its last sitting was on Thursday 22nd June]. Senators do not face a heavy week. There is only one Bill on their agenda – the Land Commission Bill – which is item 9 of 9 agenda items on the Order Paper, an indication that Senator Chiefs are not yet ready to continue the debate on the Parliamentary Legal Committee [PLC]’s adverse report on the amendments made to the Bill by the Senate.