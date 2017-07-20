20.7.2017 7:02
by Veritas

One Open Committee Meeting Today

The committee meeting listed below, to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meeting, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may only observe and listen but not speak. If attending, please use the entrance to Parliament on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Thursday 20th July at 10.00 am

Thematic Committee: Indigenisation and Empowerment

Oral evidence from Potato Growers on their operations and activities

Venue:  Committee Room No.  413

Chairperson:  Hon Senator Chizema

Clerk:  Mrs Mafuruse

