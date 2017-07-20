One Open Committee Meeting Today

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Thursday 20th July at 10.00 am
Thematic Committee: Indigenisation and Empowerment
Oral evidence from Potato Growers on their operations and activities
Venue: Committee Room No. 413
Chairperson: Hon Senator Chizema
Clerk: Mrs Mafuruse
