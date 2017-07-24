One Open Parly Committee Meeting Today

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament. But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public. Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.
Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.
Monday 24th July at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Environment, Water, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Oral evidence from the Department of Civil Protection on their operations
Venue: Committee Room No. 1
Chairperson: Hon Mashange
Clerk: Mr Mazani
Thursday 27th July at 9.00 am
Thematic Committee: Peace and Security
Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs on violence by and among artisanal miners
Venue: Committee Room No. 4
Chairperson: Hon Senator Mumvuri
Clerk: Mr Kunzwa
Thursday 27th July at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Media, Information and Broadcasting Services
Oral evidence from the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services on implementation of the KPMG Report and alignment of media laws with the Constitution
Venue: Committee Room No. 3
Chairperson: Hon Dhewa
Clerk: Mr Chiremba
