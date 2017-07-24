24.7.2017 14:28
One Open Parly Committee Meeting Today

The committee meetings listed below, to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may only observe and listen but not speak. If attending, please use the entrance to Parliament on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Monday 24th July at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Environment, Water, Tourism and Hospitality Industry

Oral evidence from  the Department of Civil Protection on their operations

Venue: Committee Room No.  1

Chairperson: Hon Mashange

Clerk:  Mr Mazani

Thursday 27th July at 9.00 am

Thematic Committee: Peace and Security

Oral evidence from  the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs on violence by and among artisanal miners

Venue: Committee Room No.  4

Chairperson:  Hon Senator Mumvuri

Clerk: Mr Kunzwa

Thursday 27th July at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Media, Information and Broadcasting Services

Oral evidence from the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services on implementation of the KPMG Report and alignment of media laws with the Constitution

Venue:  Committee Room No. 3

Chairperson:  Hon Dhewa

Clerk:  Mr Chiremba

