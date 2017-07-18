18.7.2017 13:32
Open Committee Meetings Today

The committee meetings listed below, all to be held at Parliament, will be open to the public. Members of the public may attend the meetings, but as observers only, not as participants, i.e. they may only observe and listen but not speak. If attending a meeting, please use the entrance to Parliament on Kwame Nkrumah Ave between 2nd and 3rd Streets. Please note that IDs must be produced.

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament.  But, as there are sometimes last-minute changes to the meetings schedule, persons wishing to attend should avoid disappointment by checking with the committee clerk [names provided below] that the meeting concerned is still on and open to the public.  Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare 700181 and 252940/1.

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered to Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

Tuesday 18th July at 9.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Women’s Affairs, Gender and Community Development

Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission  Venue:  Committee Room No. 413

Venue:  Committee Room No.  4

Chairperson: Hon Nyamupinga

Clerk: Mr Kunzwa

Tuesday 18th July at 10.00 am

Portfolio Committee: Industry and Commerce

Oral Evidence from the Minister of Industry and Commerce on the impact of SI 64/2016

Venue:  Committee Room No.  413

Chairperson: Hon Mhere

Clerk: Mr Mazani

Portfolio Committee: Small & Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development

Oral evidence from  Funeral Service companies on business linkages with SMEs and cooperatives

Venue:  Committee Room No.  1

Chairperson:  Hon Mangami

Clerk:  Ms Masara

 

