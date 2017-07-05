7:59 by birdlife .org Have your say: Poisoned elephant carcass kills 94 critically endangered vultures in Zimbabwe

Ninety four critically endangered White Backed vultures have been reported dead after feeding on a poisoned elephant carcass recently in Zimbabwe. The incident occurred in Gonarezhou, a small locality near the town of Chiqualaquala, an area which has become a hub for illegal wildlife trade along the country’s border with Mozambique.