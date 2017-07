14:21 by ZPP Have your say: Political intolerance on the rise ahead of 2018 elections

Zimbabwe Peace project (ZPP) is alarmed by increasing cases of attacks on MDC-T members after a bar belonging to MDC-T Vice President, Elias Mudzuri, was burnt and the home of MDC-T Kuwadzana ward 38 Councillor, Wilton Janjazi, was damaged yesterday.