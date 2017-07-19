6:57 by Veritas Have your say: The President’s Options for Proclaiming the 2018 Elections

This bulletin builds on the foundation laid by Election Watch 1/2017 of 10th May [Timeframe for the 2018 General and Presidential Elections]. In that bulletin we explained, referring to the relevant provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, that the President has the right to fix the polling date by gazetting a proclamation ordering the election. But he must do so within strict parameters laid down by both the Constitution and the Electoral Act.