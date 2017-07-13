Protests Will Not Change Country’s Democratic Processes: Makarau

ZEC Chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau said while it is political parties’ democratic right to demonstrate, protests over electoral reforms or any other issues are not the option to solve matters as dialogue can achieve that.
She expressed disappointment that after all the dialogue it had extended to the political parties, the MDC-T saw the option of protests as a measure of redress.
Attempts by the MDC-T youth league to stage an unsanctioned demonstration demanding electoral reforms was thwarted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who maintained high presence in Harare this Wednesday.
Business owners and vendors temporarily closed shop with a representative of the vendors bemoaning the disruptions, saying protests are uncalled for.
Efforts to get a comment from the police over the protests were fruitless as they were reportedly locked in meetings.Featured