9:07 by Vigil Have your say: Reality and delusion – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 8th July 2017

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene appears to have been smoking weed again. Only a few weeks after raving about mbanja to Mugabe at his Mutare rally (see: 17th June diary - http://zimvigil.co.uk/the-vigil-diary/868-who-needs-wheels-zimbabwe-vigil-diary-17th-june-2017), she has come up with a proposal to lie to attract tourists. This may be acceptable to an advertising agency but should it be government policy?