12:09 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Rich man, poor man

Jesus told a pair of short stories to show what the kingdom of heaven was like. One was about a big time trader in precious stones and pearls. The other tells of a day labourer hired by a farmer. The labourer is working away in the field and suddenly his spade hits a box someone has buried. He takes a look inside and gasps; it is full of silver coins. He looks around quickly to see if anyone is noticing and then covers up the box with soil. He goes away and sells his house, his garden, his cow and his donkey and raises enough money to buy the field.