Saving us from ourselves

We are in a real hole. Our GDP is now 25 per cent below what it was in 2013, our budget deficit is again racing towards $1,4 billion in a budget of $3,8 billion. Our schools are crammed with children without books, teachers trying to teach classes of over 50 kids, low salaries and poor working conditions mean that our best are leaving the country. Our industry is dying on its feet and consumption demand is falling by 10 per cent per annum. Our hospitals are undermanned and short of everything except patients.