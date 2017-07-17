6:50 by Eddie Cross Have your say: The Importance of the Family

Last night I watched an interview with J K Rawlins on CNN. It was quite fascinating as she explained why she was spending her very considerable fortune on trying to rid the globe of institutions for children. She made two very substantive points – the first was that institutionalization inevitably imposed on children irrevocable harm, no matter how well run or professional, the institution was. Her second point was that it costs 10 times the resources needed to raise a child in an institution rather than in a family environment.