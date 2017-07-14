14:31 by Ngomakurira Have your say: The seed that fell

The seed fell on the edge of the path, or on the rock, or among thorns, or in fertile soil. The economy of the images is shocking. We have grown to think these words spiritual. The shock is they apply to every meeting of people. Your message to me may fall on the edge of my consciousness, or crash land on my contrary opinion, or get swallowed up in my busy preoccupations. And then again, I might – I just might – give you my attention and listen!