Traditional leaders in Chisumbanje endorse PYD to continue lobbying for the resuscitation of DEPIC

A full council of traditional leadership under headman Chisumbanje met on Thursday 13 July 2017 to deliberate on pending issues between Green Fuel and the affected local villagers and farmers. Platform for Youth Development Trust (PYD) was invited to attend as a special guest of the local traditional council.