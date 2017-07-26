5:47 by ZLHR Have your say: Trio makes freedom bid at high court

HIGH Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba will on Wednesday 25 July 2017 deliver her ruling on an application for bail filed by three Harare residents, who were arrested early this month and charged with murder following the death of Talkmore Phiri, a law enforcement agent, who reportedly died last month following skirmishes between police officers and informal sector traders in Harare.